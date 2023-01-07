Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.