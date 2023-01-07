Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

