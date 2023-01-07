Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00004638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $724.33 million and $11.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,933,094 coins and its circulating supply is 922,501,955 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

