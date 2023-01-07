The Debt Box Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $25.06 or 0.00147897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003586 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00431940 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.01680952 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,169.63 or 0.30508758 BTC.
The Debt Box Token Profile
The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling The Debt Box
