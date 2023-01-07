The Graph Trading Up 11.1% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $538.05 million and $16.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,553,136,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,727,265,548 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

