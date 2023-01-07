The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.61

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.61 and traded as low as $47.50. The InterGroup shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 3,033.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

