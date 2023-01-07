The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.61

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.61 and traded as low as $47.50. The InterGroup shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 220 shares traded.
The InterGroup Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
