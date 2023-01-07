THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 68.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of THG from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

THGPF stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. THG has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.59.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.