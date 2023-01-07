THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 68.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on THGPF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of THG from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THG from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered THG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get THG alerts:

THG Price Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at 0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.59. THG has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.76.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.