Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 546 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

