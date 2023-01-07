Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $571,044,000 after purchasing an additional 631,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.95 and a 200-day moving average of $259.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

