Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 452 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $358.15 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

