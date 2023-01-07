Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 609 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.