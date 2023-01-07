Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.