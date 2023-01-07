Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

