Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.