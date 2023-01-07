Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $162.49 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00234206 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01626144 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,602,796.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

