Toncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.05 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00012749 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.37 billion and approximately $34.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17382756 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $36,400,088.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

