Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.07. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 51,858 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Toray Industries ( OTCMKTS:TRYIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

