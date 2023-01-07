Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $11.07. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 51,858 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.
About Toray Industries
Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.