TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.26%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

