TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.26%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

