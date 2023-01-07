Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.74 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.18 on Thursday. Transcat has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $95.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $583.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

