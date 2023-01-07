TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $846.43 million and approximately $25.38 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003520 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00431709 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.99 or 0.01677298 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.89 or 0.30492462 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 846,498,508 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
