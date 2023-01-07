Truist Financial Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $299.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $348.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

