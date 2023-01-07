Truist Financial Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

