Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.80, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.74.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
