UBS Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $215.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

