United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBSI. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

