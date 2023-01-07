United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$98.75 and last traded at C$98.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.25.

United Co.s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.