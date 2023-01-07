US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $161,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after purchasing an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

