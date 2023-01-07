US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,624 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.04% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $146,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

