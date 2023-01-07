US Bancorp DE Purchases 117,162 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.63% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $353,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $248.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $282.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

