US Bancorp DE Purchases 79,548 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $495,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

