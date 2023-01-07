US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.67% of Albemarle worth $207,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $221.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.42.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

