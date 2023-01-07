USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.79 billion and $1.71 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003545 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00431395 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.01688194 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.54 or 0.30470248 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,787,277,359 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
