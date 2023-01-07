Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 995,099 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 3.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,171,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

