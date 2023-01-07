Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,480 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $617,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

