Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $245,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

