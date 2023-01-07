Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $188,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.72 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 69.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.19%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

