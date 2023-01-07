Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $105,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

