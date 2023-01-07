Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 541,353 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $164,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 0.6 %

WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $261.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

