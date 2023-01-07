Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 77,582 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.24% of 3M worth $152,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,235,000 after purchasing an additional 541,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

MMM opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.69. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.