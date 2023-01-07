Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 414,951 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Corteva worth $136,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

