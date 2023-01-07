Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 790,960 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,582,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790,960 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 10.25% of Pan American Silver worth $342,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.74 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.