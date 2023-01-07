Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 942,634 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942,634 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining comprises approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 10.35% of SSR Mining worth $314,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SSR Mining by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 349,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $481,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.