Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.5% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 1.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,648,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

