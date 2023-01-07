Vast Resources’ (VAST) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.47. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.65 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 484.55.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

