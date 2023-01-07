Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $161,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $244.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock worth $52,671,519. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

