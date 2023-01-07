Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432,211.38

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $51.05 million and approximately $432,211.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,398,304,358 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

