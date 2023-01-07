Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.97 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178819 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,579,661.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

