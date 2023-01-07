Verasity Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.04 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011417 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

